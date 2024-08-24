&Partners Raises Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

&Partners lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 283.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,997 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 756.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,765,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (down from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $64.39 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.00. The stock has a market cap of $114.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $5,492,955.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,630,986.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,638,320 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

