&Partners Takes $637,000 Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

&Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.51. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

