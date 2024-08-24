&Partners Takes $638,000 Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

&Partners purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,845 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $18,238,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $719,000. abrdn plc grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 31,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 13,150 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 133,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.
Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $164.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $136.57 and a one year high of $178.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.45.
Jack Henry & Associates Profile
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.
