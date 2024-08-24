&Partners Takes $672,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

&Partners purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $572,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,615,000. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,009,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $37.09 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.09 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.17.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.