&Partners Takes $673,000 Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

&Partners purchased a new position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. American National Bank raised its stake in Graco by 658.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 15,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 13,233 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,712,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graco in the second quarter worth $481,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 30,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GGG shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Graco from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Graco from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Graco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

GGG stock opened at $82.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.88. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $94.77.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

