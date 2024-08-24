&Partners Takes Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

&Partners acquired a new position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Brown & Brown by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 267,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,390,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 276,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,169,000 after purchasing an additional 31,071 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at $1,512,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 206.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 358,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,519,000 after purchasing an additional 127,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brown & Brown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.20.

In other Brown & Brown news, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $250,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,872,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,872,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $301,232.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BRO stock opened at $101.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.91. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $66.73 and a one year high of $103.87. The company has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

