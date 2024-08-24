&Partners Takes Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

&Partners purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $29.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day moving average of $28.64. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $29.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1573 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. This is a boost from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

