Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.
Pathward Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 2.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pathward Financial to earn $7.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.8%.
Pathward Financial Trading Up 4.2 %
CASH opened at $67.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.68. Pathward Financial has a one year low of $41.79 and a one year high of $69.63.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CASH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Pathward Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.
View Our Latest Analysis on CASH
Pathward Financial Company Profile
Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pathward Financial
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.