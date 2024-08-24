Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on September 9th

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the software maker on Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th.

Paycom Software has a dividend payout ratio of 17.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Paycom Software to earn $7.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

PAYC stock opened at $163.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $139.50 and a twelve month high of $299.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.44.

In other news, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $130,110.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,227,934.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $130,110.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,227,934.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $311,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,076,358 shares in the company, valued at $491,848,117.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 78,093 shares of company stock worth $11,942,223 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAYC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.33.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

