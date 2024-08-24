PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Up 1.8%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $72.84 and last traded at $72.75. 2,994,453 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 14,411,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.46.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. William Blair raised shares of PayPal to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $73.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.68.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 65.8% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

