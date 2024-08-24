PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Insider Nick Wiles Buys 18 Shares

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Free Report) insider Nick Wiles bought 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 696 ($9.04) per share, for a total transaction of £125.28 ($162.79).

Nick Wiles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Nick Wiles purchased 19 shares of PayPoint stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 646 ($8.39) per share, with a total value of £122.74 ($159.49).

PayPoint Price Performance

Shares of PAY opened at GBX 700 ($9.10) on Friday. PayPoint plc has a 12 month low of GBX 445 ($5.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 722 ($9.38). The firm has a market cap of £506.87 million, a P/E ratio of 1,428.57, a PEG ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 664.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 567.89.

PayPoint Increases Dividend

About PayPoint

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.60 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from PayPoint’s previous dividend of $9.50. This represents a yield of 1.69%. PayPoint’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,877.55%.

PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.

