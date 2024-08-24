Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. Peloton Interactive updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

PTON opened at $4.84 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $7.24. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Peloton Interactive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $5.75 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.53.

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

In related news, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 15,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $51,686.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,220.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $32,836.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,466 shares in the company, valued at $686,194.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 15,113 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $51,686.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,220.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,813 shares of company stock valued at $187,715 in the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

