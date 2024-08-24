Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Raised to $3.50

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $2.50 to $3.50 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $5.75 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $3.25 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.53.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.02. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $7.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.78.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.00 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 15,113 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $51,686.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,220.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 15,113 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $51,686.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,220.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,923 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $32,836.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,194.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,813 shares of company stock valued at $187,715. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,836.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

