Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Raised to $5.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on PTON. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $3.80 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.53.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

PTON opened at $4.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.02. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $7.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.00 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $32,836.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,194.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Peloton Interactive news, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 14,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $54,068.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,680 shares in the company, valued at $140,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $32,836.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,194.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,813 shares of company stock valued at $187,715 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 293.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 57,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 43,207 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 9,535 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 447,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 47,293 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

