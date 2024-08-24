Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at Roth Mkm

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) had its target price increased by Roth Mkm from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PTON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Macquarie reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $2.53 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.53.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PTON

Peloton Interactive Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of PTON stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $7.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.02.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

In related news, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 15,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $51,686.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,220.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,923 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $32,836.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,194.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 15,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $51,686.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,220.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,813 shares of company stock valued at $187,715. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,836.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.