Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,917,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 86.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,344,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $188,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,570 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $32,541,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 7,173,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $253,496,000 after buying an additional 784,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,969,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,940,000 after buying an additional 704,249 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $39.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $39.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.28.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 13.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.83%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

