PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.83.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PENN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on PENN Entertainment from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of PENN Entertainment stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average of $18.06. PENN Entertainment has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Handler acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $597,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 283,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,743. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 7.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 136,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,887 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in PENN Entertainment by 4,624.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,456,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,183,000 after buying an additional 1,425,274 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

