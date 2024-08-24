PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO David Spector Sells 10,000 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $993,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,915,083.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

David Spector also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 10th, David Spector sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $920,600.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, David Spector sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total value of $905,600.00.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of PFSI opened at $102.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.15 and a 52-week high of $105.94. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.50 and a 200 day moving average of $91.72.

PennyMac Financial Services Increases Dividend

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $406.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.64 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Financial Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,691,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,851,000 after purchasing an additional 70,178 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,618,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $31,258,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 347,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,919,000 after buying an additional 40,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PFSI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.17.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

