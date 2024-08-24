Personal Assets (LON:PNL) Insider Mandy Clements Buys 76 Shares

Personal Assets (LON:PNL – Get Free Report) insider Mandy Clements purchased 76 shares of Personal Assets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 487 ($6.33) per share, with a total value of £370.12 ($480.93).

Personal Assets Trading Down 0.1 %

PNL opened at GBX 484 ($6.29) on Friday. Personal Assets has a 12-month low of GBX 457 ($5.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 492.50 ($6.40). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9,703.60 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 487.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 482.84.

Personal Assets Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. Personal Assets’s payout ratio is 12,000.00%.

About Personal Assets

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

