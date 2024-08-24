Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Trading Up 2.1 %

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $26.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.60.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 15.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 153.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

