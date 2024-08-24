Peter A. Thompson Sells 407,700 Shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Stock

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) Director Peter A. Thompson sold 407,700 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $5,528,412.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 544,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,385,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of SPRY stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average of $9.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 0.87.
ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.
SPRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ARS Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.
ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.
