Peter Maag Sells 35,552 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) Director Peter Maag sold 35,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $1,174,638.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 330,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,903,992.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $31.54 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $34.84. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.21.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.37. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 53.65% and a negative net margin of 53.73%. The company had revenue of $92.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 1,021.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on CDNA shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BTIG Research raised shares of CareDx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of CareDx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on CareDx from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

