Peter Moore Acquires 40,000 Shares of Beach Energy Limited (ASX:BPT) Stock

Beach Energy Limited (ASX:BPT – Get Free Report) insider Peter Moore acquired 40,000 shares of Beach Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.31 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of A$52,400.00 ($35,405.41).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99.

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

