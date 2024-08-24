Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Buys C$451,050.00 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$14.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$451,050.00.

Riley Millar Frame also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 20th, Riley Millar Frame sold 29,500 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.56, for a total value of C$429,579.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance

Shares of PEY opened at C$14.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.67. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 1-year low of C$11.09 and a 1-year high of C$15.99.

Peyto Exploration & Development Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEY. Scotiabank raised Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Securities raised Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.55.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Featured Articles

