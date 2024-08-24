PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in PG&E were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PG&E by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 8.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in PG&E by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 35,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in PG&E by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in PG&E by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $18.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PCG. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $707,170.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,168.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

