PG&E (NYSE:PCG) PT Raised to $19.00

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PG&E from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on PG&E from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Get PG&E alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PCG

PG&E Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $18.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.09. PG&E has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $18.95.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PG&E

In other news, VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $707,170.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,168.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PG&E

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PG&E by 232.7% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 27,289 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in PG&E by 146.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in PG&E during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in PG&E by 39.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 111,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 31,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in PG&E during the second quarter worth $400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E

(Get Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.