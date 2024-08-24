Phillip Juhan Sells 84,941 Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT) Stock

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) CFO Phillip Juhan sold 84,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $1,928,160.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 405,059 shares in the company, valued at $9,194,839.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of DJT opened at $22.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.85. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $79.38.

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter.

Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

