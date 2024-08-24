Phillip Juhan Sells 84,941 Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT) Stock

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) CFO Phillip Juhan sold 84,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $1,928,160.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 405,059 shares in the company, valued at $9,194,839.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Performance
Shares of DJT opened at $22.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.85. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $79.38.
Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter.
Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Trump Media & Technology Group
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
Receive News & Ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.