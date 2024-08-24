PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.23

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.23 and traded as high as $3.41. PHX Minerals shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 18,668 shares.

PHX Minerals Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.31 million, a PE ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 0.56.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $9.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts predict that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

PHX Minerals Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of PHX Minerals

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. This is a boost from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 109.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PHX Minerals by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,631,869 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after buying an additional 78,008 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in PHX Minerals by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 491,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 169,470 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in PHX Minerals by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 296,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 96,894 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in PHX Minerals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 113,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 8,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in PHX Minerals by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 30,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 8,220 shares during the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

