Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.14

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.14 and traded as high as $18.49. Pieris Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $18.07, with a volume of 13,152 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Pieris Pharmaceuticals

The firm has a market cap of $23.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average is $12.42.

In other Pieris Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Adar1 Capital Management, Llc bought 3,000 shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $47,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 129,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,635.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pieris Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 140,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biotechnological applications. The company focuses on the development of its 4-1BB bispecifics immuno-oncology (IO) programs. Its clinical pipeline consists of IO bispecifics, including S095012 (PRS-344), a bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting PD-L1 and 4-1BB in partnership with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; SGN-BB228 (PRS-346), a CD228 x 4-1BB bispecific antibody-Anticalin compound targeting CD228 and 4-1BB in partnership with Pfizer Inc; and BOS-342 (PRS-342), a GPC3 x 4-1BB bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting GPC3 and 4-1BB in partnership with Boston Pharmaceuticals, which are in phase 1 studies.

Featured Stories

