PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.19

Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.19 and traded as high as $7.34. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II shares last traded at $7.34, with a volume of 198,810 shares trading hands.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.31.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. This is a boost from PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 12.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 68,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 44,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 489,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 798,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,773,000 after buying an additional 36,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 44,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 19,836 shares during the period.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

