PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.19

Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.19 and traded as high as $7.34. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II shares last traded at $7.34, with a volume of 198,810 shares trading hands.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.31.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. This is a boost from PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.
About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
