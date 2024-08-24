Ping Fu Sells 1,701 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Stock

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) Director Ping Fu sold 1,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $164,248.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,759.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $96.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $107.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.66 and a 200 day moving average of $95.30. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 92.12, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 84.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Live Nation Entertainment

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 19.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 184,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,494,000 after acquiring an additional 29,669 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,377,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,567,000 after purchasing an additional 187,839 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2,723.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 428,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,129,000 after buying an additional 413,545 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,144,000 after buying an additional 153,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth $1,454,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LYV. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.