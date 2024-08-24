Pinterest, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pinterest in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee now anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Pinterest’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pinterest’s FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $853.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PINS
Pinterest Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $32.34 on Friday. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $23.59 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.63. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 154.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.97.
Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest
In related news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $481,590.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 307,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,343,826.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 362,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,040.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $481,590.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 307,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,316 shares of company stock worth $2,109,592. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Pinterest Company Profile
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pinterest
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Lumen: Among Top Performers Last Month, Still Has Warning Signs
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Baidu’s Strong Quarter Proves a Smart Pick for Michael Burry
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Intuit Beats Q4 Earnings: AI, Dividends, and a Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.