Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.48

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.48 and traded as low as C$12.88. Pizza Pizza Royalty shares last traded at C$12.95, with a volume of 87,597 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities cut their target price on Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Trading Up 0.3 %

Pizza Pizza Royalty Dividend Announcement

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$13.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.66, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$318.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Pizza Pizza Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.90%.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

