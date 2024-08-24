Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.48

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.48 and traded as low as C$12.88. Pizza Pizza Royalty shares last traded at C$12.95, with a volume of 87,597 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TD Securities cut their target price on Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PZA
Pizza Pizza Royalty Trading Up 0.3 %
Pizza Pizza Royalty Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Pizza Pizza Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.90%.
About Pizza Pizza Royalty
Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pizza Pizza Royalty
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Lumen: Among Top Performers Last Month, Still Has Warning Signs
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Baidu’s Strong Quarter Proves a Smart Pick for Michael Burry
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Intuit Beats Q4 Earnings: AI, Dividends, and a Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.