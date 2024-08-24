PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.63

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.634 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This is a boost from PLDT’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60.

PLDT has raised its dividend by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years. PLDT has a payout ratio of 58.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PLDT to earn $2.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.2%.

PHI opened at $28.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.62. PLDT has a fifty-two week low of $19.02 and a fifty-two week high of $30.39.

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

