Porvair (LON:PRV) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $645.83

Porvair plc (LON:PRV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 645.83 ($8.39) and traded as low as GBX 634 ($8.24). Porvair shares last traded at GBX 638 ($8.29), with a volume of 26,786 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.40) price target on shares of Porvair in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Porvair in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

Get Porvair alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Porvair

Porvair Trading Up 0.6 %

Porvair Cuts Dividend

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 654.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 645.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67. The company has a market capitalization of £293.10 million, a PE ratio of 1,876.47 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th were paid a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. Porvair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,764.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Porvair

In other Porvair news, insider Ben Stocks sold 217,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 676 ($8.78), for a total value of £1,469,738.92 ($1,909,743.92). 22.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Porvair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Porvair plc engages in the filtration, laboratory, and environmental technology business. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Porvair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porvair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.