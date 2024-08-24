Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $169.07 and last traded at $169.28. 46,245 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 354,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.45.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.48.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $1.63. Powell Industries had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 33.09%. The firm had revenue of $288.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Powell Industries’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 12.59%.

In related news, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.42, for a total value of $446,655.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,711,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.42, for a total transaction of $446,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,711,208.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.87, for a total transaction of $4,117,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,668,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,520,446.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,739. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POWL. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Invst LLC increased its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Powell Industries during the second quarter worth about $310,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Powell Industries by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 18,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the second quarter worth $11,658,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

