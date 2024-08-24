Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT) Shares Gap Up to $4.89

Shares of Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.89, but opened at $5.03. Powerfleet shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 1,158,690 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Powerfleet in a research report on Thursday.

Powerfleet Price Performance

About Powerfleet

The firm has a market capitalization of $524.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.69.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

