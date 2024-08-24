PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised PPL from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.82.

NYSE:PPL opened at $31.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.07. PPL has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. PPL had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

