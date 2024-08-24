Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,492 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 1.0% in the first quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.44.

Praxis Precision Medicines Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRAX opened at $50.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $894.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.05. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $67.21.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.