Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 37,936 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 24,659 shares.The stock last traded at $50.03 and had previously closed at $50.32.
Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.38. The company has a market capitalization of $621.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.19.
Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0991 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF
Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Company Profile
The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.
