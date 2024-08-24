Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 37,936 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 24,659 shares.The stock last traded at $50.03 and had previously closed at $50.32.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.38. The company has a market capitalization of $621.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.19.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0991 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,201,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,405 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 485.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,723 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,055,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,489,000. Finally, &PARTNERS purchased a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $729,000.

The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

