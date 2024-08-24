ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Trading Up 7.2% on Insider Buying Activity

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) shot up 7.2% during trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $6.56 and last traded at $6.55. 49,920 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 916,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

Specifically, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc bought 46,999 shares of ProFrac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $304,553.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 76,867,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,100,849.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc bought 130,000 shares of ProFrac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $843,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 76,800,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,435,537.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACDC shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on ProFrac from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ProFrac from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ProFrac from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th.

ProFrac Trading Up 6.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average of $7.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProFrac

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the second quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of ProFrac by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProFrac by 47.8% during the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the second quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

Featured Stories

