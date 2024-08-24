PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 9,338,354 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4,275% from the previous session’s volume of 213,463 shares.The stock last traded at $6.54 and had previously closed at $6.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PropertyGuru Group in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of PropertyGuru Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

PropertyGuru Group Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.70 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $27.24 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PropertyGuru Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PropertyGuru Group stock. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

PropertyGuru Group Company Profile

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services for developers. It also offers data and sales process automation products.

Further Reading

