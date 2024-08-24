ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITI) Stock Price Down 5.7%

ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.48 and last traded at $7.50. 7,542,047 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 7,386,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BITI. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 2,694.5% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 36,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 35,433 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 122,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 51,208 shares during the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership increased its holdings in ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 252,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 81,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,856,000.

About ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The ProShares Trust – ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures index. The fund tracks the inverse daily price movements of an index of front-month CME bitcoin futures. It aims to profit from the price decline of bitcoin. BITI was launched on Jun 21, 2022 and is managed by ProShares.

