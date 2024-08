ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) Stock Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $52.81

Shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.81 and traded as high as $56.65. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets shares last traded at $56.64, with a volume of 825 shares changing hands.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Trading Up 3.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.81.

Get ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 6.53% of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets at the end of the most recent quarter.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Company Profile

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.