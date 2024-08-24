ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO) Stock Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.71

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.71 and traded as high as $17.59. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $17.29, with a volume of 1,677,709 shares.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil Trading Down 4.6 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil stock. IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO – Free Report) by 287.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,044 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 0.88% of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (SCO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil Subindex index. The fund provides -2x the daily return of an index of futures contracts on light sweet crude oil. SCO was launched on Nov 24, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.

