Proton Motor Power Systems (LON:PPS) Stock Price Down 38.7%

Shares of Proton Motor Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS – Get Free Report) were down 38.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.89 ($0.01). Approximately 2,937,262 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 499% from the average daily volume of 490,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.45 ($0.02).

Proton Motor Power Systems Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £16.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.52.

Proton Motor Power Systems Company Profile

Proton Motor Power Systems Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and tests fuel cells and fuel cell hybrid systems, and related technical components in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers solutions for renewable energy storage systems based on hydrogen.

