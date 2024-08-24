Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Shares Gap Up to $16.94

Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.94, but opened at $17.37. Prudential shares last traded at $17.26, with a volume of 84,891 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on PUK. StockNews.com lowered Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BNP Paribas raised Prudential from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Prudential by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential by 369.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Prudential by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential by 45.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

