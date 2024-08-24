Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.70

Shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.70 and traded as high as $10.37. Pure Cycle shares last traded at $10.29, with a volume of 53,305 shares.

Pure Cycle Trading Up 2.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $247.78 million, a PE ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.70.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 31.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Cycle

About Pure Cycle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its position in Pure Cycle by 7.0% during the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,071,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,787,000 after purchasing an additional 135,985 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pure Cycle by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,058,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after purchasing an additional 22,748 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pure Cycle during the fourth quarter valued at $8,366,000. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its position in Pure Cycle by 0.6% during the second quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 371,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Pure Cycle by 20.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 15,759 shares in the last quarter. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.

