Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.70

Shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.70 and traded as high as $10.37. Pure Cycle shares last traded at $10.29, with a volume of 53,305 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of $247.78 million, a PE ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.70.
Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 31.00%.
Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.
