Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Stryker Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stryker in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $2.74 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.75. The consensus estimate for Stryker’s current full-year earnings is $11.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q3 2025 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.31 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.35 EPS.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $386.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Stryker from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.11.

Stryker stock opened at $353.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Stryker has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $361.41. The company has a market cap of $134.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $335.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,790,023.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Stryker by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Stryker by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,477 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

