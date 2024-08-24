Q2 2025 Earnings Estimate for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Issued By Zacks Research

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cencora in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.98 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.92. The consensus estimate for Cencora’s current full-year earnings is $13.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cencora’s Q3 2025 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.28 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. Cencora’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS.

COR has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cencora from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.63.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $237.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.85 and a 200-day moving average of $232.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Cencora has a fifty-two week low of $171.65 and a fifty-two week high of $247.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

In other Cencora news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,656,970.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cencora news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,656,970.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total transaction of $5,853,984.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,275,189.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,479,366 shares of company stock worth $1,076,666,297 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,212,508,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Cencora during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,183,619,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Cencora during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,199,695,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Cencora during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,001,269,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Cencora during the first quarter valued at approximately $650,424,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

